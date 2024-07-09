Donegal criminal barristers protest today as part of nationwide withdrawal of service

Many criminal trials were unable to go ahead in courthouses across the country today due to a withdrawal of services by barristers seeking a full restoration of their fees.

Legal fees paid to criminal barristers were cut during the austerity years as part of a package of emergency cost-saving measures.

Budget 2024 restored 10 per cent of the cuts but The Bar of Ireland has approved three days of planned strike action this month in pursuit of a full restoration.

Pictured are participating barristers outside the courthouse in Letterkenny.