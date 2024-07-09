Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal criminal barristers protest today as part of nationwide withdrawal of service

Many criminal trials were unable to go ahead in courthouses across the country today due to a withdrawal of services by barristers seeking a full restoration of their fees.

Legal fees paid to criminal barristers were cut during the austerity years as part of a package of emergency cost-saving measures.

Budget 2024 restored 10 per cent of the cuts but The Bar of Ireland has approved three days of planned strike action this month in pursuit of a full restoration.

Pictured are participating barristers outside the courthouse in Letterkenny.

