Gardaí are seeking out information after a person was struck by a driver in Letterkenny.

It happened on Main Street, in the early hours of Sunday morning at around 1:30am.

All parties involved were spoken to by Gardaí at the scene.

The pedestrian was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Those who may have witnessed the collision or who may have captured the incident on dash-cam footage to make contact with the Letterkenny Garda Station.