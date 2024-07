Ireland’s greenhouse gas emissions have reduced significantly and are now at their lowest level since 1990.

Emissions data from the EPA show the largest single year reductions in the energy and agriculture sectors in 2023.

Residential emissions decreased by 7.1%.

In total, 55 million tonnes of carbon dioxide were emitted in 2023 excluding emissions from land use, land use change and forestry.

Mary Frances Rochford, Programme Manager, EPA said there has been reductions across all sectors.