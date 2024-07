A Donegal councillor says the long-time closure of a walkway through Drumboe Woods cannot go on any longer.

The scenic path has been closed to the public for 12 years and councillors were informed at the last MD meeting in May that the gateway from the college to the woods would remain locked during planned construction works.

Councillor Martin Harley hopes the reopening of the walkway will coincide with the construction of Finn Valley College’s extension.