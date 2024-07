A 67-year-old man has been sentenced to three months in prison for committing arson in Derry earlier this year.

Stephen Greer was sentenced at Derry Magistrates Court on Friday.

It’s in relation to an incident that took place at 2.55am on Friday, the 5th of April, when material was set alight in a communal hallway of flats in Somme Park.

Detective Sergeant Gingell said thankfully the blaze was contained to the hallway, as a number of residents were in their flats at the time.