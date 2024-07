A councillor has said that a massive crisis is coming down the road in terms in homelessness levels in Donegal.

Cllr Joy Beard asked yesterday’s meeting of the Enhanced Defective Concrete Block Grant Scheme Committee that those living in the poorest conditions be moved to emergency accommodation as a matter of urgency.

She told the chamber that a tsunami is on the horizon and that modular homes are the solution.

Cllr Beard says that a proactive approach needs to be taken: