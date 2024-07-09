Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Mayor of Derry City condemns recent vandalism of Walker’s Plinth

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District has condemned the recent vandalism of Walker’s Plinth on the city’s walls.

Paint was thrown on Walker’s Plinth yesterday morning and the PSNI are treating it as a “sectarian hate crime”.

In a social media post, Cllr Lilian Seenoi Barr says there is absolutely no place for sectarianism or any form of hate in the community.

She says Derry has led the way in demonstrating that it is an inclusive, progressive, and tolerant city but those who seek to drag it backwards are enemies of that progress.

