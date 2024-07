A Caravan that was stolen from Magheroarty Pier was later found burnt out in a field at Ardsbeg, Gortahork.

The 14ft, blue and white vehicle was taken between 4pm on Sunday the 23rd of June and 9am the following morning.

It had 14 surf boards, 2 wetsuits and 10 body boards inside.

Gardaí are asking those who believe they may have relevant information to make contact with them.