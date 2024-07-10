Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Elections 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Around 1200 social houses affected by defective concrete

A Cllr has questioned what short-term measures are being put in place to alleviate symptoms such as mould that is faced by 1200 families living in social homes affected by defective concrete blocks.

Cllr Declan Meehan says that he and other elected members witnessed first hand the levels of dampness that constituents face on a daily basis while out canvassing for the local elections.

He says that people will be in these homes for the long run, given the fact a remediation scheme is yet to be put in place for social housing affected by deleterious materials:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Candle
News, Top Stories

Man dies in workplace incident in Buncrana

10 July 2024
simoncoveney
News, Audio, Top Stories

Simon Coveney to retire at next General Election

10 July 2024
Mica-House-9-768x1015
News, Audio, Top Stories

Private correspondence leaked urging that costs be kept down in DCB remediation scheme

10 July 2024
psni do not cross
News, Audio, Top Stories

PSNI declare Derry security alert as elaborate hoax

10 July 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Candle
News, Top Stories

Man dies in workplace incident in Buncrana

10 July 2024
simoncoveney
News, Audio, Top Stories

Simon Coveney to retire at next General Election

10 July 2024
Mica-House-9-768x1015
News, Audio, Top Stories

Private correspondence leaked urging that costs be kept down in DCB remediation scheme

10 July 2024
psni do not cross
News, Audio, Top Stories

PSNI declare Derry security alert as elaborate hoax

10 July 2024
buncrana community nursing unit
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for fast-tracked planning permission for Buncrana Nursing Unit

10 July 2024
Mica-Home-1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Around 1200 social houses affected by defective concrete

10 July 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube