Around 1200 social houses affected by defective concrete

A Cllr has questioned what short-term measures are being put in place to alleviate symptoms such as mould that is faced by 1200 families living in social homes affected by defective concrete blocks.

Cllr Declan Meehan says that he and other elected members witnessed first hand the levels of dampness that constituents face on a daily basis while out canvassing for the local elections.

He says that people will be in these homes for the long run, given the fact a remediation scheme is yet to be put in place for social housing affected by deleterious materials: