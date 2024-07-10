Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Calls for fast-tracked planning permission for Buncrana Nursing Unit

A local councillor says he was left outraged when he learned that planning permission was refused to see an extension for Buncrana nursing unit.

It would see an additional six beds in situ at the facility.

While planning permission was put in place in 2019, delays caused by the pandemic meant that it had expired without work having started.

The absence of work is what has led to the latest round of planning permission being denied.

Cllr Fionán Bradley is now urging for a new application to be fast tracked:

