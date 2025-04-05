Traffic management costs hindering tree maintenance in Donegal

There’s call for a review of the current policy governing the cutting of overhanging trees.

Councillor Donal Mandy Kelly says as it stands, the terms around the cutting of overhanging trees is hampering the efforts of landowners rather than assisting them.

He says in some instances, a traffic management system is needed to facilitate the works which comes at a cost of around 3,000 to the landowner.

Councillor Kelly believes given the importance of maintaining trees along the county’s roads that assistance should be provided to landowners: