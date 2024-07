Calls have been made to expedite the building of a footpath outside of the Setanta GAA grounds at the cross roads Killygordon.

Cllr Dakota Nic Mheanman says that many children walk to the sports facility and it’s simply not safe.

The road sees a lot of HGV’s and this combined with the risk posed by the exposed soft verge has led to Cllr Mheanman asking for the council to intervene.