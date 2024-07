A Letterkenny Councillor has confirmed his intention to contest the upcoming General Election.

Fianna Fail Councillor Donal Mandy Kelly, who topped the poll in last month’s local election in Letterkenny has put his name forward for selection.

Nominations close on Monday after which the party will hold a selection convention.

Councillor Kelly says he feels there is a gap for a voice in the Dail to represent Letterkenny and surrounding areas: