It’s expected that a Donegal motivational speaker is to be appointed to the Seanad by the Taoiseach.

Nikki Bradley, a disability advocate, is to succeed Regina Doherty, who has been elected to the European Parliament.

Ms Bradley, who survived a rare form of bone cancer in her teens, and founded the Fighting Fit For Ewing’s Charity.

She is also tipped to replace Donegal Deputy Joe McHugh when he steps away from politics in the next General Election.