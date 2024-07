The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council pledged her support for the people of Creggan following last night’s disorder.

Cllr Lilian Seenoi Barr says the incident was having a hugely negative impact on the local community.

She says it’s important the local community responds positively and continues to work with the PSNI and community leaders to ensure the people living in the Creggan area are supported and protected.