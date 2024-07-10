Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Nikki Bradley ‘honoured’ to be appointed to Seanad

Donegal woman Nikki Bradley says she is honoured to have been appointed to the Seanad by the Taoiseach.

The disability rights activist takes up the seat vacated by Regina Doherty who was recently elected to the European Parliament.

The motivational speaker had a leg amputated in 2022 and says she will use her position to raise more awareness around disability issues.

She is also tipped to replace Donegal Deputy Joe McHugh who is not contesting the next General Election.

In a social media post alongside Taoiseach Simon Harris, Ms Bradley says she will continue her work to advocate on behalf of people with a disability:

unnamed (25)
News, Top Stories

Mayor of DCSDC pledges support to people of Creggan following night of disorder

10 July 2024
Derry Courthouse
News, Top Stories

Man charged with drug-related offences in Derry

10 July 2024
Nikki Bradley Simon Harris
News, Audio, Top Stories

Nikki Bradley ‘honoured’ to be appointed to Seanad

10 July 2024
170805-AerLingus-EI-DEA
News, Top Stories

Aer Lingus cancels further flights

10 July 2024
