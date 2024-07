A whale that washed up in the Killult area of Donegal has now been removed.

Local Cllr Michael McClafferty has thanked those involved in the operation.

He said there was a spate of beached mammals washing up on Donegal shores a number of years ago, and it’s his hope that history is not repeating itself.

Cllr McClafferty is urging to public to contact the authorities, should they come upon a dead whale, as it poses a number of risks to the public: