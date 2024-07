A number of Donegal projects are included in a €23 million disability capital funding announcement.

Making the announcement, Minister of State for Disabilities, Anne Rabbitte says it includes the provision of housing for people moving on from congregated settings, the building and refurbishment of facilities for children’s services, day services and respite facilities.

The Cleary Centre in Donegal Town, Cavan Lower and Sliabht Sneacht are all set to benefit.