A Donegal woman is criticising toll costs for people travelling to Dublin.

Rebecca McDaid, a member of Aontu, paid €26.80 in a number of tolls on Tuesday last as she needed to travel to the capital on a day trip.

She’s questioned if those who do not frequent the road is benefiting from paying the hefty costs in terms of road maintenance.

Ms McDaid spoke to Greg Hughes on this morning Nine ’til Noon Show: