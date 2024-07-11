Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
McGrory joins English on Team Ireland for Paris Olympics

The Olympic Federation of Ireland has officially selected the athletics team who are set to compete at the Olympic Games in Paris this summer.

Tir Chonaill’s Kelly McGrory is going to a first games having been selected to as part of the mixed 4x400m and women 4x400m squads.

Kelly has been to major tournaments with Ireland previously but this will be her first Olympics.

Finn Valley’s Mark English is also on the list having hit the qualification standard several weeks ago and Lettekenny’s Teresa McDaid is the Team Manager.

TEAM IRELAND ATHLETICS TEAM ANNOUNCEMENT:

Athletes:

Individual events:

Sarah Lavin (Limerick) 100m Hurdles

Rhasidat Adeleke (Dublin) 400m

Sharlene Mawdsley (Tipperary) 400m

Sophie Becker (Wexford) 400m

Ciara Mageean (Down) 1500m

Sarah Healy (Dublin) 1500m

Sophie O’Sullivan (Cork/Melbourne) 1500m

Jodie McCann (Dublin) 5000m

Fionnuala McCormack (Wicklow) Marathon

Nicola Tuthill (Cork) Hammer Throw

Kate O’Connor (Louth) Heptathlon

Mark English (Donegal) 800m

Andrew Coscoran (Dublin) 1500m

Cathal Doyle (Dublin) 1500m

Luke McCann (Dublin) 1500m

Brian Fay (Dublin) 5000m

Eric Favors (Ballina/New York) Shot Put

Mixed 4 x 400m Relay from:

Rhasidat Adeleke, Sharlene Mawdsley, Sophie Becker, Phil Healy (Cork), Lauren Cadden (Sligo), Kelly McGrory (Donegal), Rachel McCann (Down), Chris O’Donnell (Sligo), Thomas Barr (Waterford), Jack Raftery (Dublin).

Non-Travelling Reserves: Cliodhna Manning (Kilkenny), Roisín Harrison (Limerick)

Women’s 4 x 400m Relay from:

Rhasidat Adeleke, Sharlene Mawdsley, Sophie Becker, Phil Healy, Lauren Cadden, Kelly McGrory, Rachel McCann.

Non-Travelling Reserves: Cliodhna Manning, Roisín Harrison

Core Staff

Paul McNamara (Team Leader)

Teresa McDaid (Team Manager)

Christian Malcolm (Sprints Lead)

David Sweeney (Field Event Lead)

Mark Kenneally (Endurance Lead)

Paul Thornton (Operations Manager)

Fully Accredited Coaches

David McCarthy (Relay Coach)

Noelle Morrissey

Michael O’Connor

Feidhlim Kelly

Alan McCormack

Edrick Floreal

Medical Support

Paul Carragher (Physio)

Ciara McCallion (Physio)

Declan Monaghan (Physio)

