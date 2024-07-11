McGrory joins English on Team Ireland for Paris Olympics

The Olympic Federation of Ireland has officially selected the athletics team who are set to compete at the Olympic Games in Paris this summer.
Tir Chonaill’s Kelly McGrory is going to a first games having been selected to as part of the mixed 4x400m and women 4x400m squads.
Kelly has been to major tournaments with Ireland previously but this will be her first Olympics.
Finn Valley’s Mark English is also on the list having hit the qualification standard several weeks ago and Lettekenny’s Teresa McDaid is the Team Manager.
TEAM IRELAND ATHLETICS TEAM ANNOUNCEMENT:
Athletes:
Individual events:
Sarah Lavin (Limerick) 100m Hurdles
Rhasidat Adeleke (Dublin) 400m
Sharlene Mawdsley (Tipperary) 400m
Sophie Becker (Wexford) 400m
Ciara Mageean (Down) 1500m
Sarah Healy (Dublin) 1500m
Sophie O’Sullivan (Cork/Melbourne) 1500m
Jodie McCann (Dublin) 5000m
Fionnuala McCormack (Wicklow) Marathon
Nicola Tuthill (Cork) Hammer Throw
Kate O’Connor (Louth) Heptathlon
Mark English (Donegal) 800m
Andrew Coscoran (Dublin) 1500m
Cathal Doyle (Dublin) 1500m
Luke McCann (Dublin) 1500m
Brian Fay (Dublin) 5000m
Eric Favors (Ballina/New York) Shot Put
Mixed 4 x 400m Relay from:
Rhasidat Adeleke, Sharlene Mawdsley, Sophie Becker, Phil Healy (Cork), Lauren Cadden (Sligo), Kelly McGrory (Donegal), Rachel McCann (Down), Chris O’Donnell (Sligo), Thomas Barr (Waterford), Jack Raftery (Dublin).
Non-Travelling Reserves: Cliodhna Manning (Kilkenny), Roisín Harrison (Limerick)
Women’s 4 x 400m Relay from:
Rhasidat Adeleke, Sharlene Mawdsley, Sophie Becker, Phil Healy, Lauren Cadden, Kelly McGrory, Rachel McCann.
Non-Travelling Reserves: Cliodhna Manning, Roisín Harrison
Core Staff
Paul McNamara (Team Leader)
Teresa McDaid (Team Manager)
Christian Malcolm (Sprints Lead)
David Sweeney (Field Event Lead)
Mark Kenneally (Endurance Lead)
Paul Thornton (Operations Manager)
Fully Accredited Coaches
David McCarthy (Relay Coach)
Noelle Morrissey
Michael O’Connor
Feidhlim Kelly
Alan McCormack
Edrick Floreal
Medical Support
Paul Carragher (Physio)
Ciara McCallion (Physio)
Declan Monaghan (Physio)