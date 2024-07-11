Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Public consultation to be held in relation to Red Cross Creeslough Fund

The Irish Red Cross is hosting a community consultation in a bid to decide how the remainder of the Creeslough Fund should be spent.

There is over €144,000 left in the fund, which has seen €1.7 million expended to date.

The money was used to put supports put in place, particularly for the bereaved families, people who were injured and who lost their home or jobs.

The charity says however, the meeting is for everyone who was impacted, and not only those living in the village.

The consultation will begin at 7:30pm and those who are unable to attend are invited to make email submissions to lodwyer@redcross.ie.

