The Ditch releases second article on DCB scheme correspondence



The Ditch has released a second article pertaining to correspondence between Attorney General Paul Gallagher and housing Minister Darragh O’Brien.

It reports that in a letter in sent in September 2021, Mr. Gallagher said that applicants to the defective concrete block redress scheme need to understand why they weren’t getting the same terms as the redress scheme offered to those living in similar conditions in Dublin.

Cost seems to be the primary reason with the sheer amount of homes affected here.

The letter also outlined the that hope is that rebuilds would be the exception in Donegal and that repairs would be more applicable.

This is due to the rise in costs of building materials with the rise in claims and in turn making the scheme more expensive for the government.