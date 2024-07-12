Clanabogan Road, Omagh closed following serious crash

The Clanabogan Road, Omagh has been closed in both directions following a serious crash this afternoon.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.
There are no further details available at this time.
