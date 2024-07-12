Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Delays expected as emergency services deal with crash in Letterkenny

Gardaí and emergency services are at the scene of a crash in the Lurgybrack area of Letterkenny this afternoon.

The collision occurred shortly after 2pm.

Motorists are advised to expect delays.

No further information is currently available.

