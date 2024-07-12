Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Derry man to appear before court today following major seizure of illegal items

A man arrested in Derry on a number of charges in relation to drugs and the possession of illegal items is due to appear before Derry Magistrates Courts today.

The 34 year old was arrested on Wednesday night last following a report from the public of a man driving a white van who appeared to be under the influence.

A number of items were seized to the potential street value of £100,000.

The vehicle was located in a carpark near Strand road.

Officers searched the van and seized a box of suspected cocaine, drugs paraphernalia, fireworks and approximately £40,000 in cash.

The man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of possession of Class A controlled drugs, intent to supply Class A controlled drugs, driving while unfit and possession of fireworks without a licence.

A suspected conducted energy device was later found during a full search of the vehicle.

Police then searched the man’s home where a small amount of suspected Class B controlled drugs and a crossbow with bolts were found, which will be destroyed.

He was further arrested on suspicion of possessing criminal property, possession of a Class B controlled drug, being concerned in the supply of a Class A controlled drug and possession of a prohibited weapon.

He is due to appear in court today.

