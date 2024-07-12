Four Donegal athletes on Irish team for U18 European Championships

Four Donegal athletes and one from Derry will travel with the Irish team to Slovakia on Monday (15th) to compete in the U18 European Championships.

The action starts next Thursday 18th with Tir Chonaill’s Ethan Dewhirst competing in the 400m hurdles.

Caoimhe Gallen of Lifford Strabane will throw in the hammer, Cranford’s Caolan McFadden runs in the 1500m and Erin Friel of Letterkenny AC is involved with the mixed relay team.

Derry’s Conor Kelly will also take to the track in the 400m.

The Irish team fly out to Slovakia at 6am on Monday morning.

Neil Martin is team manager and Dermot McGranaghan is the coach.