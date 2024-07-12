Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Four Donegal athletes on Irish team for U18 European Championships

Caoimhe Gallen of Lifford Strabane AC is one of the members of the Irish team

Four Donegal athletes and one from Derry will travel with the Irish team to Slovakia on Monday (15th) to compete in the U18 European Championships.

The action starts next Thursday 18th with Tir Chonaill’s Ethan Dewhirst competing in the 400m hurdles.

Caoimhe Gallen of Lifford Strabane will throw in the  hammer, Cranford’s Caolan McFadden runs in the 1500m and Erin Friel of Letterkenny AC  is involved with the mixed relay team.

Derry’s Conor Kelly will also take to the track in the  400m.

The Irish team fly out to Slovakia at 6am on Monday morning.

Neil Martin is team manager and Dermot McGranaghan is the coach.

Highland-Radio-Logo-Purple-2
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries – Friday July 12th

12 July 2024
retailpark2
News, Top Stories

Letterkenny Retail Park sold to global investment firm

12 July 2024
Garda
News, Top Stories

One person hospitalised following Letterkenny crash

12 July 2024
unnamed (26)
News, Top Stories

Strabane security alert declared hoax

12 July 2024
Advertisement

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

