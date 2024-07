Letterkenny Retail Park has been sold in a deal with global investment firm Investcorp.

This is the company’s first transaction in Ireland and its first retail warehouse deal in Europe.

Investcorp is a global manager of alternative investment products, for private and institutional clients.

The company says the deal which includes the acquisition of Deerpark Retail Park in Kilarney is a significant milestone in the expansion of their growing real estate portfolio across Europe.