Minister McConalogue says Government is fully committed to DCB scheme in aftermath of The Ditch revelations

In the aftermath of the revelations contained in The Ditch this week, Minister Charlie McConalogue says the Government and Cabinet are fully committed to the roll out of the grant scheme.

The Agriculture Minister says work is ongoing to increase the maximum grant available under the Enhanced Defective Concrete Block Grant Scheme.

There is a provision that allows the cost cap to be increased by a maximum of 10% annually which if granted would see the overall cap increase to €462,000.

Minister McConalogue has echoed the sentiment of the Taoiseach today and says it is the outcome that matters as opposed to legal advice: