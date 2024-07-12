Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Elections 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Muckish Road to remain closed today


The road closure in place on the Muckish Road will continue today until 5pm.

Its as essential road maintenance works continue.

Drivers are told that a diversion is in place via the N56 and R251 which will be adequately signposted.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Arrest
News, Top Stories

Teenagers arrested for daylight assault in Derry

12 July 2024
roadworks
News, Top Stories

Muckish Road to remain closed today

12 July 2024
light energy BER electricity
News, Top Stories

91 premises without power this morning in Gweedore

12 July 2024
Gardai
News, Top Stories

Two hospitalised in Donegal Town crash

12 July 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Arrest
News, Top Stories

Teenagers arrested for daylight assault in Derry

12 July 2024
roadworks
News, Top Stories

Muckish Road to remain closed today

12 July 2024
light energy BER electricity
News, Top Stories

91 premises without power this morning in Gweedore

12 July 2024
Gardai
News, Top Stories

Two hospitalised in Donegal Town crash

12 July 2024
XL bully
News, Top Stories

XL Bully dogs to be banned in Ireland

12 July 2024
orange+men
News, Top Stories

Thousands gear up for 12th of July parades in Northern Ireland

12 July 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube