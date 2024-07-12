New road scheme between Falcarragh and Gortahork proposed

A new road scheme has been proposed on the N56 between Falcarragh and Gortahork.

Donegal County Council says the sub-standard nature of the road increases the risk of incidents and accidents with 10 collisions recorded on the route since 2016.

In conjunction with Transport Infrastructure Ireland, Donegal County Council has proposed a new road scheme from Falcarragh to Gortahork.

The stretch of the N56 is designated an un-engineered legacy road that is below current national standards in terms of road width and bordering verges which the Council says increases the risk of incidents and accidents and consequently the potential for fatal or serious injury.

The scheme will also consider the implementation of an active travel facility on the 3km route.

The Council says the upgrading of the road will act as a lifeline route for the local and regional area.

It’s expected the works will be completed by 2030.

Two public consultations are being held – one in Falcarragh on July 24th and in Gortahork on July 25th.