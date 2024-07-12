Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live each weekday between 9am to 12noon. You can listen back to a podcast of the latest Friday edition below!

Our Friday Panel is Deputy Marc McSharry, Cllr Dakota Nic Mheanman and Eimear McGuinness – topics include AG advice on DCB scheme, trust in political parties and reasons to be happy:

Guests this hour include The Taoiseach Simon Harris and newly appointed Senator Nicki Bradley:

In this hour we team up with our friends at Galway Bay FM for a special preview of the All Ireland Semi Final – Donegal V Galway: