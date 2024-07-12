Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Elections 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

The Nine Til Noon  is broadcast live each weekday between 9am to 12noon. You can listen back to a podcast of the latest Friday edition below!

Our Friday Panel is Deputy Marc McSharry, Cllr Dakota Nic Mheanman and Eimear McGuinness  – topics include AG advice on DCB scheme, trust in political parties and reasons to be happy:

Guests this hour include The Taoiseach Simon Harris and newly appointed Senator Nicki Bradley:

In this hour we team up with our friends at Galway Bay FM for a special preview of the All Ireland Semi Final – Donegal V Galway:

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

12 July 2024
Screenshot 2024-07-12 114427
News, Audio, Top Stories

Senator Nikki Bradley says she’s not a ‘single issue’ politician

12 July 2024
unnamed (26)
News, Audio, Top Stories

Security alert launched in Strabane

12 July 2024
Simon Harris
News, Audio, Top Stories

Taoiseach rejects claims that Government is not following the science in DCB crisis

12 July 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

12 July 2024
Screenshot 2024-07-12 114427
News, Audio, Top Stories

Senator Nikki Bradley says she’s not a ‘single issue’ politician

12 July 2024
unnamed (26)
News, Audio, Top Stories

Security alert launched in Strabane

12 July 2024
Simon Harris
News, Audio, Top Stories

Taoiseach rejects claims that Government is not following the science in DCB crisis

12 July 2024
marcmcs
News, Top Stories

Analysis of serious crashes should be carried out – Deputy McSharry

12 July 2024
Arrest
News, Top Stories

Teenagers arrested for daylight assault in Derry

12 July 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube