Senator Nikki Bradley says she’s not a ‘single issue’ politician

A Donegal disability campaigner says she’s honoured to take up the role of Senator with Fine Gael.

Nikki Bradley was formally appointed yesterday by Taoiseach Simon Harris to succeed Regina Doherty who was elected to the European Parliament.

Senator Bradley founded ‘Fighting Fit for Ewings’, to support and raise awareness of the rare form of bone cancer she was diagnosed with at 16 and had to undergo a leg amputation as a result.

While the newly appointed Senator intends to continue to push for disability services in her new role, she says she has a number of issues she intends to focus on: