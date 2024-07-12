Taoiseach rejects claims that Government is not following the science in DCB crisis

The Ditch has now published a total of four articles surrounding advice issued to the Housing Minister from the Attorney General in relation to the defective concrete block grant scheme, focusing on cost management.

The narrative of the correspondence has left many homeowners affected by the crisis in Donegal angry.

It included Paul Gallagher saying he believes that home owners will try to claim money for home renovations rather that home remediation and questioned the validity of home engineer reports that would be submitted to local authorities.

However the Taoiseach says the advice is just that, advice and not hard rules.

Speaking on this morning on the Nine ’til Noon Show, Simon Harris rejected claims that the scheme is more focused on keeping costs down that following the science: