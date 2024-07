A man aged in his 60s has been assaulted by two youths in Derry yesterday.

The man was in the Guildhall Square area when the incident occurred at around 7:20pm

Officers attended the scene and the two teenage boys were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries.

The two boys have since been released on police bail to allow for further enquiries.

Police are appealing for information.