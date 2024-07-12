Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Elections 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Thousands gear up for 12th of July parades in Northern Ireland


Thousands of people are getting ready for the 12th of July celebrations across the North

Around 600 marching bands are expected to take part in parades throughout the six counties.

In Derry the main parade is due to get underway at 11:30 this morning from various assembly points including Glendermott Road, Carlin Terrace, Bond Street, Artillery Street & Pump Street, with a view to arriving at Wilton Park at 2pm.

The return parade will leave from there at 3:45pm.

It will finish up with crowds dispersing at 5:30pm.

James Gould outlines the main events due to take place:

Information on routes from PSNI:

There are a number of parades taking place throughout the Derry City & Strabane District due to Twelfth of July parades with main demonstrations taking place in the city and in Newtownstewart.
Prior to the main parades on Friday 12th July, there are feeder & return parades in the morning and evening in surrounding towns and villages including Plumbridge, Newbuildings, Claudy, Castlederg, Sion Mills, Strabane, Artigarvan, and The Waterside and Culmore areas of the city. If you are not attending the parades this year please be aware of the potential for delays in these areas and, if possible, find an alternative route. Officers will be on duty to assist with any traffic issues, and accommodate the flow of traffic.
Newtownstewart – 12th July: Ahead of the main parade in Newtownstewart, bands will assemble for feeder parades at 10.15am and leave from Methodist Lane, Old Douglas Road and Strabane Road. Participants will make their way to the demonstration field on Castle Brae for 2.30pm, along Baronscourt Road, Strabane Road and Main Street. The return parade route is from Castle Brae at 3.30pm, along Moyle Road to Baronscourt Road for 5.30pm.
Derry/Londonderry – 12th July: The main parade in the city starts at 11.30am with bands leaving from various assembly points including Glendermott Road, Carlin Terrace, Bond Street, Artillery Street & Pump Street. The route is along Glendermott Road, Clooney Terrace, Spencer Road, Craigavon Bridge, Carlisle Road, Ferryquay Street, The Diamond, Bishop Street, London Street, Hawkin Street, Kennedy Place, Kennedy Street, Wapping Lane, Craigavon Bridge, Spencer Road, Clooney Terrace, Glendermott Road, May Street, Limavady Road to the field at Wilton Park for 2pm. The return parade will leave from Wilton Park at 3.45pm along Limavady Road, May Street & Bond Street towards Glendermott Road, Dungiven Road & Rossdowney Park for 5.30pm for dispersal & onward travel.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

light energy BER electricity
News, Top Stories

91 premises without power this morning in Gweedore

12 July 2024
Gardai
News, Top Stories

Two hospitalised in Donegal Town crash

12 July 2024
XL bully
News, Top Stories

XL Bully dogs to be banned in Ireland

12 July 2024
orange+men
News, Top Stories

Thousands gear up for 12th of July parades in Northern Ireland

12 July 2024
Advertisement

Related News

light energy BER electricity
News, Top Stories

91 premises without power this morning in Gweedore

12 July 2024
Gardai
News, Top Stories

Two hospitalised in Donegal Town crash

12 July 2024
XL bully
News, Top Stories

XL Bully dogs to be banned in Ireland

12 July 2024
orange+men
News, Top Stories

Thousands gear up for 12th of July parades in Northern Ireland

12 July 2024
Seized2
Top Stories, News

Derry man to appear before court today following major seizure of illegal items

12 July 2024
Falcarragh, Satellite Picture, Water outages, Highland Radio, News, Letterkenny, Donegal
News, Top Stories

New road scheme between Falcarragh and Gortahork proposed

12 July 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube