Thousands gear up for 12th of July parades in Northern Ireland



Thousands of people are getting ready for the 12th of July celebrations across the North

Around 600 marching bands are expected to take part in parades throughout the six counties.

In Derry the main parade is due to get underway at 11:30 this morning from various assembly points including Glendermott Road, Carlin Terrace, Bond Street, Artillery Street & Pump Street, with a view to arriving at Wilton Park at 2pm.

The return parade will leave from there at 3:45pm.

It will finish up with crowds dispersing at 5:30pm.

James Gould outlines the main events due to take place:

Information on routes from PSNI:

There are a number of parades taking place throughout the Derry City & Strabane District due to Twelfth of July parades with main demonstrations taking place in the city and in Newtownstewart. Prior to the main parades on Friday 12th July, there are feeder & return parades in the morning and evening in surrounding towns and villages including Plumbridge, Newbuildings, Claudy, Castlederg, Sion Mills, Strabane, Artigarvan, and The Waterside and Culmore areas of the city. If you are not attending the parades this year please be aware of the potential for delays in these areas and, if possible, find an alternative route. Officers will be on duty to assist with any traffic issues, and accommodate the flow of traffic.

Newtownstewart – 12th July: Ahead of the main parade in Newtownstewart, bands will assemble for feeder parades at 10.15am and leave from Methodist Lane, Old Douglas Road and Strabane Road. Participants will make their way to the demonstration field on Castle Brae for 2.30pm, along Baronscourt Road, Strabane Road and Main Street. The return parade route is from Castle Brae at 3.30pm, along Moyle Road to Baronscourt Road for 5.30pm.