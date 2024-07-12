‘Udaras na Gaeltachta needs to reconsider its function’ – Deputy Pringle

A Donegal Deputy believes Údarás na Gaeltachta needs to reconsider its function.

Deputy Thomas Pringle says the organisation lacks culture and heritage.

He was speaking in the Dail during the second stage of the Údarás na Gaeltachta Amendment Bill.

The piece of legislation will change the nomination and election of members to the board of Údarás na Gaeltachta.

An amendment is also included that would allow the organisation to sell land to an approved housing body.

This is something Deputy Pringle doesn’t agree with: