Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Elections 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

North West Cricket round-up: St. Johnston lose to Strabane

St. Johnston, the only Donegal club in the North-West Premier League, were beaten by three wickets in their clash against near neighbours Strabane in Section Two. St. Johnston were 180/7 in their innings while in reply, Strabane reached 182/7.

Elsewhere, Fox Lodge (205/6) beat Ballyspallen (204/4) by four wickets. Glendermott (146) beat Bonds Glen (116) by 30 runs. Burndennett defeated The Nedd by 63 runs.

In Section One, Brigade (171/3) got the better of Ardmore (170/7) by seven wickets, Eglinton (140/3) won by seven wickets against Killyclooney (139/8) and Newbuildings (150/2) beat Coleraine (148) by eight wickets.

Donemana made 249/5 as they were too strong for Bready (166) to win by 83 runs.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

maxresdefault
News, Top Stories

Firefighters tackling large blaze in Newry

13 July 2024
Irish Water 1
News, Top Stories

Burst water main to cause supply disruptions in Bocan and Culdaff

13 July 2024
Irish-Water-pic2
News, Top Stories

Disruptions due to burst water main in Meencargagh and Ballybofey

13 July 2024
download (2)
News, Top Stories

Number of people awaiting treatment in Irish hospitals reaches record high of over 911,00

13 July 2024
Advertisement

Related News

maxresdefault
News, Top Stories

Firefighters tackling large blaze in Newry

13 July 2024
Irish Water 1
News, Top Stories

Burst water main to cause supply disruptions in Bocan and Culdaff

13 July 2024
Irish-Water-pic2
News, Top Stories

Disruptions due to burst water main in Meencargagh and Ballybofey

13 July 2024
download (2)
News, Top Stories

Number of people awaiting treatment in Irish hospitals reaches record high of over 911,00

13 July 2024
XL bully
News, Top Stories

XL Bully dog ban to come into effect in October

13 July 2024
irish-water-workers (1)
News, Top Stories

Burst water main to cause disruptions in North Donegal

13 July 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube