North West Cricket round-up: St. Johnston lose to Strabane

St. Johnston, the only Donegal club in the North-West Premier League, were beaten by three wickets in their clash against near neighbours Strabane in Section Two. St. Johnston were 180/7 in their innings while in reply, Strabane reached 182/7.

Elsewhere, Fox Lodge (205/6) beat Ballyspallen (204/4) by four wickets. Glendermott (146) beat Bonds Glen (116) by 30 runs. Burndennett defeated The Nedd by 63 runs.

In Section One, Brigade (171/3) got the better of Ardmore (170/7) by seven wickets, Eglinton (140/3) won by seven wickets against Killyclooney (139/8) and Newbuildings (150/2) beat Coleraine (148) by eight wickets.

Donemana made 249/5 as they were too strong for Bready (166) to win by 83 runs.