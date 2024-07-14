Donald Trump leaves medical facility following Pennsylvania shooting

Donald Trump’s campaign team say he’s “fine” after he was shot at a rally in Pennsylvania overnight.

The former president confirmed a bullet had pierced his right ear before he was dragged to the ground by Secret Service agents.

The FBI’s confirmed it was an assassination attempt – and the gunman who opened fire from a nearby rooftop – was killed.

He was a 20-year-old registered Republican, named as Thomas Matthew Crooks.

A civilian at the rally was killed and two other spectators were critically injured.

US President Joe Biden says the rally should have been a peaceful event.