Donald Trump leaves medical facility following Pennsylvania shooting

Donald Trump’s campaign team say he’s “fine” after he was shot at a rally in Pennsylvania overnight.
The former president confirmed a bullet had pierced his right ear before he was dragged to the ground by Secret Service agents.
The FBI’s confirmed it was an assassination attempt – and the gunman who opened fire from a nearby rooftop – was killed.
He was a 20-year-old registered Republican, named as Thomas Matthew Crooks.
A civilian at the rally was killed and two other spectators were critically injured.
US President Joe Biden says the rally should have been a peaceful event.