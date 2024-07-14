Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donald Trump leaves medical facility following Pennsylvania shooting

Donald Trump’s campaign team say he’s “fine” after he was shot at a rally in Pennsylvania overnight.

The former president confirmed a bullet had pierced his right ear before he was dragged to the ground by Secret Service agents.

The FBI’s confirmed it was an assassination attempt – and the gunman who opened fire from a nearby rooftop – was killed.

He was a 20-year-old registered Republican, named as Thomas Matthew Crooks.

A civilian at the rally was killed and two other spectators were critically injured.

US President Joe Biden says the rally should have been a peaceful event.

Top Stories

INMO
News, Top Stories

INMO disputes HSE claim that previously vacant posts are now “funded and secured”

14 July 2024
hero-national-day-comm
News, Top Stories

Commemoration Ceremonies across the country remember those who died in service

14 July 2024
Candle
News, Top Stories

Man (60s) killed in fatal road collision in Louth

14 July 2024
Gardai
News, Top Stories

Three people hospitalised in N14 collision

14 July 2024
