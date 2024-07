The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation has hit back at claims by the HSE, 4,000 previously vacant posts in the health service are now “funded and secured”.

It comes after HSE Chief Bernard Gloster announced the service will be ending its recruitment freeze tomorrow, following a Government injection of 1.5 billion euro this week.

INMO Chief Secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha disputes the accuracy of the HSE’s claim about filling the vacancies.