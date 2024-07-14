Man (60s) killed in fatal road collision in Louth

Gardaí are investigating a fatal road traffic collision that occurred this morning in Louth.

The collision involved two cars and it occurred on the R166 at Annagassan at around 8.50am.

The driver of the first car, a man aged in his 60s, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

His body has been removed from the scene to the Mortuary in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. A post mortem will take place in due course.

The driver of the second car, a female aged in her 40s, was airlifted from the scene to the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital, where she is receiving treatment for her serious injuries.