Donegal manager Jim McGuinness has stated that the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship semi-final defeat by Galway was “a tough one to take.”

Speaking in Croke Park after they had lost by 1-14 to 0-15, he said he was “very proud” of the team and felt that they had been “on track” in the first half, but ultimately ran out of steam and their points tally in the second half fell short.

He gave this reaction to the assembled media:

Galway now advance to the final where they will play Armagh.