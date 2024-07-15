Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
English sets new Donegal 400m record

Mark English’s preparations for the Olympics are going well

Donegal’s Mark English set a new Donegal 400m record in Switzerland over the weekend as he clocked 46.19 seconds, beating his previous record of 46.56 set in Belfast back in July 2014.

This run will give him further encouragement going into the Olympics where he will be competing in the 800 metres.

Elsewhere, Ashleigh McArdle of Lifford-Strabane AC’s won silver in the Irish senior heptathlon event in Dublin.

Meanwhile, at the AAI Games at the Morton Stadium in Santry, the quartet of Lauren Callaghan (long jump), Oisin Thompson (long jump), Arlene Crossan (200m) and Blaine Lynch (javelin) of Finn Valley, as well as Lifford-Strabane AC’s Adrienne Gallen (hammer) and Olympian’s Sophie Parlour (100m) all took gold medals.

Four Donegal athletes and one from Derry are part of the Irish team who are participating in the U18 European Championships.

Tir Chonaill’s Ethan Dewhirst, Caoimhe Gallen of Lifford Strabane.  Cranford’s Caolan McFadden, Erin Friel of Letterkenny AC  and Derry’s Conor Kelly flew out this morning to Slovakia along with team manager and coach.

