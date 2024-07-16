Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Elections 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

15 people charged after violent clashes in Dublin

15 people have been charged with public order offences after violent clashes in north Dublin.

Calm was restored in the Coolock area overnight after rocks and missiles were hurled at Gardaí during protests at a site earmarked for accommodating asylum seekers, which turned violent.

In all 19 people were arrested in connection with the public order incident at the former Crown Paints factory on the Malahide Road.

15 were brought before the courts last night – 4 more are due to appear today.

Over 200 Gardaí had to be deployed – including public order units and the air support unit – when fires were lit, Garda cars damaged, and fireworks and rocks thrown at Gardaí.

The building was being fitted out to house International Protection applicants.

The Taoiseach, the Justice Minister and the Garda Commissioner have all condemned what’s been described as a ‘very volatile and difficult’ situation.

At one stage yesterday evening the protest spilled out onto a residential area along the Tonlegee Road, however calm has now been restored and the Malahide Road has reopened to traffic.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

luh new 1
News, Top Stories

National Inpatient Experience Survey underway at LUH

16 July 2024
Taps that turn off automatically help prevent water being wasted
News, Top Stories

Burst water main impacting Glencolumkille

16 July 2024
Nurse
News, Audio, Top Stories

IMO raises health and safety concerns over HSE’s recruitment ceiling

16 July 2024
Micheal Dail
News, Top Stories

Tanaiste begins four day visit to Horn of Africa

16 July 2024
Advertisement

Related News

luh new 1
News, Top Stories

National Inpatient Experience Survey underway at LUH

16 July 2024
Taps that turn off automatically help prevent water being wasted
News, Top Stories

Burst water main impacting Glencolumkille

16 July 2024
Nurse
News, Audio, Top Stories

IMO raises health and safety concerns over HSE’s recruitment ceiling

16 July 2024
Micheal Dail
News, Top Stories

Tanaiste begins four day visit to Horn of Africa

16 July 2024
Candle
News, Top Stories

Woman dies and two men seriously injured in crash in Co Carlow

16 July 2024
Garda-Exterior-e1688460400597
News, Top Stories

15 people charged after violent clashes in Dublin

16 July 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube