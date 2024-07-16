15 people charged after violent clashes in Dublin

15 people have been charged with public order offences after violent clashes in north Dublin.

Calm was restored in the Coolock area overnight after rocks and missiles were hurled at Gardaí during protests at a site earmarked for accommodating asylum seekers, which turned violent.

In all 19 people were arrested in connection with the public order incident at the former Crown Paints factory on the Malahide Road.

15 were brought before the courts last night – 4 more are due to appear today.

Over 200 Gardaí had to be deployed – including public order units and the air support unit – when fires were lit, Garda cars damaged, and fireworks and rocks thrown at Gardaí.

The building was being fitted out to house International Protection applicants.

The Taoiseach, the Justice Minister and the Garda Commissioner have all condemned what’s been described as a ‘very volatile and difficult’ situation.

At one stage yesterday evening the protest spilled out onto a residential area along the Tonlegee Road, however calm has now been restored and the Malahide Road has reopened to traffic.