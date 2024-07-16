Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Downgraded defective concrete block homeowner group formed

A downgraded defective concrete block homeowner group has been formed.

It’s in response to an increasing number of homeowners having their engineer’s recommendations overturned by the Housing Agency.

In a number of cases where engineers recommended the demolition of a property based on core samples, the Housing Agency has come back, without carrying out a site visit and overturned that recommendation.

Marty McElhinney was initially told that her property needed to be demolished however, the Housing Agency deemed only the outer and inner walls of her home needed to be removed.

She told today’s Nine til Noon Show that she feels like a guinea pig as part of a Government cost saving exercise:

 

It’s understood 76 defective concrete block homeowners have had their engineer’s recommendation downgraded.

100% Redress Party Councillor Joy Beard says effectively the can is being kicked further down the road:

