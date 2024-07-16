Investigations ongoing into Donegal Town crash

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for information following a crash in Donegal Town last week.

The two car collision occurred on the N15 at Clar on Thursday last shortly after 6:10pm.

The driver and passenger of one of the vehicles were taken to hospital to receive treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

Both vehicles were travelling from Donegal Town towards Ballybofey at the time of the collision.

Anyone who travelled the route with a dash-cam around the time of the crash is being urged to contact Gardai.