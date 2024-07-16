Over 1 million items returned through Deposit Return Scheme at Aldi stores in Donegal

Over 1 million items have been returned through the Deposit Return Scheme to date through Aldi.

Shoppers in the county have redeemed more than €173,000 in deposits at six Aldi stores.

June was the most successful month of the scheme with over 425,000 items returned in Donegal.

The top three Aldi stores in Donegal in terms of returns are the Donegal Town store and the two stores in Letterkenny.

The average Aldi store in Donegal Town has processed more than 169,000 items since February, worth almost €29,000 in returned deposits.