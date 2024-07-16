Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Elections 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Over 1 million items returned through Deposit Return Scheme at Aldi stores in Donegal

Over 1 million items have been returned through the Deposit Return Scheme to date through Aldi.

Shoppers in the county have redeemed more than €173,000 in deposits at six Aldi stores.

June was the most successful month of the scheme with over 425,000 items returned in Donegal.

The top three Aldi stores in Donegal in terms of returns are the Donegal Town store and the two stores in Letterkenny.

The average Aldi store in Donegal Town has processed more than 169,000 items since February, worth almost €29,000 in returned deposits.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

aldi sign
News, Top Stories

Over 1 million items returned through Deposit Return Scheme at Aldi stores in Donegal

16 July 2024
Garda1
Top Stories, Audio, News

Man arrested in connection with Church property burglaries in Twin Towns

16 July 2024
Garda Road Closed
News, Top Stories

Investigations ongoing into Donegal Town crash

16 July 2024
Garda
News, Top Stories

Car badly damaged while parked in Castlefin

16 July 2024
Advertisement

Related News

aldi sign
News, Top Stories

Over 1 million items returned through Deposit Return Scheme at Aldi stores in Donegal

16 July 2024
Garda1
Top Stories, Audio, News

Man arrested in connection with Church property burglaries in Twin Towns

16 July 2024
Garda Road Closed
News, Top Stories

Investigations ongoing into Donegal Town crash

16 July 2024
Garda
News, Top Stories

Car badly damaged while parked in Castlefin

16 July 2024
News, Top Stories

Window smashed in Muff

16 July 2024
burglary
News, Audio, Top Stories

Investigations ongoing into overnight burglaries in Bundoran

16 July 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube