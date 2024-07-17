Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Calls for oncology pathway to be established at LUH emergency department

There has been calls made for an oncology pathway to be established in the emergency department of Letterkenny University Hospital.

Cllr Gary Doherty raised the issue at yesterdays meeting of the Regional Health Forum West.

He told the meeting the case of a lady with tumours on her liver, spine and bones who had to wait for eight hours in a wheelchair in immense pain before being admitted.

Cllr Doherty says there are simple solutions to this such as having an oncology specific room for those with cancer who require acute care:

