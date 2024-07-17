Donegal County Council urging people to attend information session this evening

Donegal County Council is urging people to attend an information session this evening on plans to establish high quality continuous footway and cycleway routes in Letterkenny.

A number of Active Travel projects are proposed, and people are being urged to make their views known, as well as put any questions they may have.

The session at the Radisson Hotel got underway at 3 o’clock this afternoon, with low participation being reported.

Letterkenny Milford MD Deputy Mayor Ciaran Brogan wants to see more engagement:

More information is available HERE.