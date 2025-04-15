Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
North-south standard of living disparity revealed in ESRI report


There are stark differences in the standard of living between those north and south of the border.

An ESRI report shows household income in the Republic is 18% higher than in the north.

This analysis by the ESRI found that the population in the south is growing faster than the north, largely due to strong net migration in recent years.

This has resulted in the south having a younger population, with a lower old-age dependency rate.

Household disposable income in the south is 18.3% higher than in the north as of 2018, and the gap has widened over time.

In terms of wages, the data shows a positive gap favouring the south, with hourly earnings 36% higher than in Northern Ireland in 2022.

Trade between the north and Great Britain has declined since 2015, while trade with the south has increased.

Where education is concerned, 71% of 15–19 year olds in the north are in education compared to 94% in the south.

Garda-Exterior-e1688460400597
Audio, News, Top Stories

Caravan burnt out in Letterkenny

15 April 2025
ballybofey garda station
Top Stories, News

Woman assaulted on Navenny Street in Ballybofey

15 April 2025
broken window smashed
Top Stories, News

Gardaí investigating aggravated burglary in Lifford

15 April 2025
DCB House 1
Audio, News, Top Stories

DCC missing out on opportunity to sell off DCB houses to willing buyers

15 April 2025
