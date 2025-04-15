Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€10K Home Makeover Draw

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

New DCB research must underpin future policy and decisions – McDermott

The Chair of Donegal County Council’s Defective Concrete Committee says there’s an obligation on all agencies to get behind the latest evidence on what is causing homes to crumble in Donegal and further afield.

Cllr Martin Mc Dermott was speaking following the 2025 Defective Block Conference which took place in Burt at the weekend.

The findings of several Ulster University led research projects into the science behind the crumbling blocks were presented, and details were given about the new draft IS465 protocol, which is currently out to public consultation.

Cllr McDermott says the evidence presented by Professor Paul Dunlop and his colleagues must be at the root of future decisions……..

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Mica-Home-2
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘Wholesale approach needed to address defective concrete in social homes’ – Cllr Declan Meehan

15 April 2025
Screenshot 2025-04-12 180902
Audio, News, Top Stories

New DCB research must underpin future policy and decisions – McDermott

15 April 2025
roadworks
News

Long-awaited resurfacing works begin on Cockhill Road, Buncrana

15 April 2025
Habinteg Housing Association
News

Day services for older people resumes in Lifford

15 April 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Mica-Home-2
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘Wholesale approach needed to address defective concrete in social homes’ – Cllr Declan Meehan

15 April 2025
Screenshot 2025-04-12 180902
Audio, News, Top Stories

New DCB research must underpin future policy and decisions – McDermott

15 April 2025
roadworks
News

Long-awaited resurfacing works begin on Cockhill Road, Buncrana

15 April 2025
Habinteg Housing Association
News

Day services for older people resumes in Lifford

15 April 2025
Highland Radio Logo Purple
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Monday, April 14th

14 April 2025
charles dooher
News

Family of Charles Dooher reissue appeal for information

14 April 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube