New DCB research must underpin future policy and decisions – McDermott

The Chair of Donegal County Council’s Defective Concrete Committee says there’s an obligation on all agencies to get behind the latest evidence on what is causing homes to crumble in Donegal and further afield.

Cllr Martin Mc Dermott was speaking following the 2025 Defective Block Conference which took place in Burt at the weekend.

The findings of several Ulster University led research projects into the science behind the crumbling blocks were presented, and details were given about the new draft IS465 protocol, which is currently out to public consultation.

Cllr McDermott says the evidence presented by Professor Paul Dunlop and his colleagues must be at the root of future decisions……..